News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Beveridge says AFL trade story is a lie
Beveridge slams Bulldogs trade 'lie'

Pies star banned for rest of AFLW season

AAP /

Steph Chiocci's crude bump on Libby Burch will sidelined the Collingwood captain for the last two games of the AFLW season.

0320_1800_vic_bulldogs
1:00

Luke Beveridge says fabricated article has thrown his team off focus
0320_0500_nat_AFL
0:32

Katie Brennan pleads with tribunal
0319_0600_nat_AFLW
0:17

Collingwood pull off a stunning victory over Adelaide
0317_1800_wa_dockers
1:52

Most brutal and courageous contest in AFLW history
0317_1800_sa_crouch
1:07

Brad Crouch may not be fit to play round one
0316_1800_wa_surgery
1:58

Eagles deny Josh Kennedy's leg surgery will delay comeback
0316_1130_nat_AFL
0:43

Swans gear up for Round One
0315_1800_wa_AFL
1:48

Opposition clubs lining up to steal Jeremy Mcgovern from the Eagles
0315_1800_MEL-AFL
1:54

Captains tip Brownlow, Premiership favourites
0315_1600_nat-AFL
0:34

AFL skippers tip GWS, Sydney to lead Premiership battle
0314_0500_nat_AFL
0:30

Bontempelli ready for Bulldogs' 'mongrel'
Which AFL Captain would plan the best footy trip?
0:58

Which AFL Captain would plan the best footy trip?
 

Match review boss Michael Christian charged Chiocci with forceful front-on contact and handed her a two-game suspension.

If the Magpies go to the tribunal, they risk a three-game ban for one of their key players.

Chiocci cannoned into the Western Bulldogs player during the first quarter of Sunday's match in Moe.

Birch suffered a cut head and had to leave the field but returned in the second term.

She was also charged with striking Mo Hope but is among six players who can accept reprimands.

Two games for this bump. Pic: Getty

The Bulldogs' win over Collingwood was a spiteful match that featured five charges.

Collingwood's Britt Bonnici and Bulldogs opponent Emma Kearney were charged with misconduct against each other, while Bulldogs player Kirsten McLeod was cited for tripping.

Adelaide duo Deni Varnhagen (forceful front-on contact) and Eloise Jones (rough conduct) were the other players charged.

Collingwood have only one win after five rounds and are a game clear at the bottom of the ladder.

Back To Top