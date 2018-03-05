Port's Rockliff to miss pre-season game

Port Adelaide recruit Tom Rockliff is likely to enter the AFL season without firing a pre-campaign shot.

Rockliff, still battling knee soreness, is expected to miss Port's final pre-season game against Adelaide on Saturday.

The former Brisbane captain also missed the Power's initial pre-season game because of the injury.

But Port insist there are no fears about Rockliff's readiness for the premiership season-opener against Fremantle on March 24.

"He is saying that he's feeling pretty good and he's up and about," teammate Brad Ebert told reporters on Monday.

"I don't know whether they will just be a bit careful with him and not want to risk him going into a practice match. They might just hold him out and give him another week to fully recover before round one.

"The way the club do it these days, the fitness staff and the high-performance team we have got now, I don't think it really matters too much.

"They're able to emulate what they want out of a game our at training so I don't think there's too much area of concern for him ... it's just more making sure that he's 100 per cent ready to hit round one."

Winger Jared Polec will also miss Saturday's trial match against the Crows as he continues his recovery from a hamstring strain.

"He is actually moving really well," Ebert said.

"The last couple of weeks, he has shown that he's back up and training and he has got that run and carry which is the staple to his game.

"He'll be another one ready to go for round one, for sure."