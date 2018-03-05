Dew equipped to lead Suns' new era

Things have changed a bit since Stuart Dew helped Hawthorn to a flag 10 years ago.

So much so that keeping up with societal trends, as well as football ones, is on the mind as he begins his AFL coaching career on the Gold Coast this season.

"When I used to play there was no music, but now everyone is walking around with headphones in before a game," Dew, who also won a premiership with Port Adelaide in 2004, told AAP.

"It's just about where society's at; you look at (college football and basketball in) North America, they've got an in-house DJ at their training sessions and the energy it creates is amazing."

The Suns are desperate for a maiden finals appearance in the club's eighth season but Dew won't be making any stirring, soap box-style speeches about what it was like in his day to inspire them.

"The game has changed, but some elements haven't and you've got to remember what it was like as a player," Dew told AAP of what he has gained from his playing days.

"But I'm not (going to talk about it), because it's a long time ago and some players wouldn't have seen anything ... I've moved on and that's fine."

He has introduced subtle tweaks since taking over from the axed Rodney Eade, allowing players to select music to play during early-morning training sessions to get the juices flowing and ensuring they are constantly provided feedback, just as he preferred in his playing days.

"You always want to hear from the coach," he said.

"Everyone wants some feedback, good or bad."

With a solid coaching pedigree as an assistant at Sydney behind him, Dew isn't daunted by the task of steering a success-starved Gold Coast into the post-Gary Ablett era.

Ablett was headed home to Geelong before Dew was chosen to replace Eade.

But according to the former Swans assistant's philosophy, the success of the Suns was never going to rest on Ablett's shoulders anyway.

"Having been at two successful clubs it's clear that it's not the coach, one player, one CEO that is the difference," he said.

"Everyone's got to be excelling at their job and that's what we're trying to do here, the 22 that run out are a product of everyone else's work."

The club is in desperate need of a good season to validate its AFL presence.

They have high hopes for heralded arrival Lachie Weller having paid a premium for his services.

Eyebrows were raised when the Suns sent pick No.2 to Fremantle for Weller, but the clean ball user has plenty of upside and they hope he will eventually help fill the void left by Ablett.

The future of co-captain Tom Lynch will, of course, be the major talking point away from the team's win-loss record.

Adding further difficulty will be the first nine rounds of away games, thanks to Gold Coast hosting the Commonwealth Games.

Dew was a big fan of strategy and match-ups as a player, but says he won't be attempting to out-fox a rival with tricky game-day tactics.

Instead he'll nail the fundamentals and hope the AFL's youngest squad, with an average age of 23.1, develop into a competitive unit and enter a place he knows so well.

"You do get in a bit of a zone," Dew says when asked to recall the feeling of a premiership season.

"It's a fine line between taking winning for granted but also saying, yeah that's what we wanted to do."

GOLD COAST

Coach: Stuart Dew

Captains: Tom Lynch, Steven May

Last five years: 14-12-16-15-17

Premierships: Nil.

Key five: Tom Lynch, Steven May, David Swallow, Jack Martin, Lachie Weller.

One to watch: Tom Lynch. Winning games will certainly help convince the off-contract and in-demand forward to stay at the struggling club beyond this season. Ironically their success will rest largely on his shoulders as he returns from a knee injury following a shortened 2017 season that still yielded 44 goals.

Ins: Charlie Ballard (Sturt, SANFL), Brayden Crossley (Southport, Qld), Jacob Dawson (Palm Beach-Currumbin, Qld), Jacob Heron (Palm Beach-Currumbin, Qld), Nick Holman (Central District, SANFL), Josh Jaska (Geelong U18), Connor Nutting (Brisbane, NEAFL), Will Powell (Claremont, WAFL), Lachie Weller (Fremantle), Harrison Wigg (Adelaide), Aaron Young (Port Adelaide).

Outs: Gary Ablett (Geelong), Keegan Brooksby (delisted), Daniel Currie (delisted), Ryan Davis (delisted), Jarrad Grant (delisted), Mitch Hallahan (delisted), Cameron Loersch (delisted), Brandon Matera (Fremantle), Trent McKenzie (delisted), Adam Saad (Essendon), Matt Shaw (delisted).

Best line-up:

B: Jesse Joyce, Rory Thompson, Kade Kolodjashnij

HB: Pearce Hanley, Steven May, Jarrod Harbrow

C: Lachie Weller, Jarryd Lyons, Aaron Hall

HF: Brayden Fiorini, Peter Wright, Jack Martin

F: Ben Ainsworth, Tom Lynch, Callum Ah Chee

R: Jarrod Witts, David Swallow, Touk Miller

I: Michael Barlow, Aaron Young, Sean Lemmens, Alex Sexton

Predicted finish: 18th

Betting (William Hill)

To win the flag: $201

To make the top eight: $13