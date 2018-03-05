Crows heed harsh lessons from Grand Final loss

Adelaide coach Don Pyke is confident he'll get another crack at an AFL grand final.

But only if he and his players heed the harsh lessons from last year's spectacular flop.

And only if his players can improve.

"I'm confident, if we learn and we improve in areas, we can create ourselves another chance," Pyke said.

The eight-goal loss to Richmond in last year's grand final still burns at Adelaide.

But will it make them or break them?

"There is no stronger sense of loss than in the players and the coaches," Pyke said.

"So our guys reflect on that. And then it's a matter of what they want to do about it.

"Some guys will use it as a driver. Some will use it as a reference point to improve, set some things they will work on in their game.

"Others will be able to go 'you know what, I had a bad day, that wasn't me'.

"Each guy will be different.

"I encourage them to reflect on it ... and that is for coaches as well: we don't sit here going 'we have got all the answers'."

Pyke pledged not to keep returning to the grand final failure for motivation for the season ahead.

But he said the lessons must be learnt.

"The disappointment is there and it's real," he said.

"But what do we learn out of it so if we get another opportunity, we're in a better position to take it?"

Pyke has identified four key areas for improvement - team defence; contested ball; ball movement; player flexibility.

"What we have done is we try and build on that foundation of how we play," he said.

"We made some advances in our team defence last year and are looking to keep doing that.

"Contested ball, we got to a level - but I reckon there's another level to go to.

"And our ball movement, which has been one of our strengths, we still want to keep tweaking that, we want to keep adding components to that.

"When we're not able to move the ball with speed, how we can actually either generate speed on the ball or be able to effectively get field position?

"Flexibility ... to be able to expose guys to different roles so we have got more flexibility on game day."

Pyke also wants more midfield depth - which why he recruited experienced duo Bryce Gibbs and Sam Gibson.

"Bringing in Gibbs and Gibson helps us in that space, we feel," he said.

"We're looking to try and add guys there - but never forget that they need to have the flexibility to play elsewhere as well."

Ex-Carlton stalwart Gibbs adds polish while Gibson was thrown a lifeline after being cut by North Melbourne and fills a void: a tagger capable of dimming opposition stars.

Gibson showed that trait in the past when shadowing Adelaide's prime mover Rory Sloane, who headlines a midfield along with Matt Crouch, who last year broke the AFL record for most disposals in a season.

And with ruckman Sam Jacobs rarely beaten, the onballers provide great service to Adelaide trump cards in attack.

Captain Taylor Walker, goalsneak Eddie Betts, link-man Tom Lynch, Mitch McGovern and Josh Jenkins feature in a multi-faceted forward line which was the most prolific scoring in the competition last year.

Pyke has earmarked second-year Jordan Gallucci for the small forward position vacated by Charlie Cameron, who has joined Brisbane.

But just who fills two defensive holes created by the departure of Jake Lever (Melbourne) and injury to Brodie Smith (knee reconstruction) remains uncertain.

SEASON PREVIEW

Coach: Don Pyke

Captain: Taylor Walker

Last five years: 11-10-6-6-2

Premierships: 2 (1997, 1998).

Key five: Rory Sloane, Sam Jacobs, Daniel Talia, Eddie Betts, Rory Laird.

One to watch: Bryce Gibbs. The Crows finally got their man after their first failed trade attempt and the star midfielder's arrival from Carlton has been met with much fanfare. The 29-year-old adds more class to an already talent-laden squad. Can he make the difference as the beaten grand finalists look to go one better in 2018?

Ins: Jackson Edwards (father-son, Glenelg, SANFL), Darcy Fogarty (Glenelg, SANFL), Bryce Gibbs (Carlton), Sam Gibson (North Melbourne), Andrew McPherson (Woodville-West Torrens, SANFL), Lachlan Murphy (Northern U18), Patrick Wilson (Sturt, SANFL).

Outs: Jonathon Beech (delisted), Charlie Cameron (Brisbane), Dean Gore (delisted), Jake Lever (Melbourne), Troy Menzel (delisted), Sam Shaw (delisted), Scott Thompson (retired), Harrison Wigg (Gold Coast).

Best line-up:

B: Jake Kelly, Daniel Talia, Luke Brown

HB: Rory Laird, Kyle Hartigan, Paul Seedsman

C: Rory Atkins, Rory Sloane, Wayne Milera

HF: Tom Lynch, Mitch McGovern, Richard Douglas

F: Josh Jenkins, Taylor Walker, Eddie Betts

R: Sam Jacobs, Bryce Gibbs, Matt Crouch

I: Brad Crouch, Hugh Greenwood, Riley Knight, David Mackay

Predicted finish: 1st

Betting (William Hill)

To win the flag: $6

To make the top eight: $1.15