Dockers back out-of-form Ballantyne in AFL

Fremantle are backing Hayden Ballantyne to bounce back to form in time for the club's round one clash with Port Adelaide despite the goalsneak's horror start to the AFL pre-season.

Ballantyne struggled in last month's loss to Adelaide, and he was barely sighted in Sunday's 29-point win over West Coast before being subbed out at halftime.

Some of Ballantyne's rare possessions against the Eagles featured bad turnovers.

Ballantyne battled a series of hamstring injuries last season, but he is now in good nick and hoping to recapture his best form in 2018.

Fremantle have one more pre-season game remaining - against West Coast on Sunday - and Ballantyne will need to show a significant lift in form if he is to guarantee his spot for the opening-round clash with Port Adelaide on March 24.

"He's had a really great summer for us as far as training goes," Fremantle assistant coach Michael Prior said of Ballantyne.

"He hasn't had the results in the last two weeks on the field. But I thought his second quarter was pretty good.

"He just fumbled a bit, so he's still building.

"I think we know what we're going to get from Ballas. Sometimes it's not always about kicks, marks, and handballs.

"That pressure is really important. He's a key component to that down there, so he's an experienced player and we need those guys up and going."

One big selection quandary facing coach Ross Lyon for round one is whether to select two genuine ruckmen, or just go with one tap specialist and a pinch-hitter.

Veteran Aaron Sandilands starred in the first half against West Coast on Sunday, while second-year ruckman Sean Darcy showed last season he is a star in the making at AFL level.

Forward Matt Taberner was used as a pinch-hitter against the Eagles, and it might be a tactic Fremantle adopt for the season proper, with either Sandilands or Darcy leading the ruck.

"A lot of clubs are doing it these days - having the one ruckman," Prior said.

"It would be nice (to play both Sandilands and Darcy). Whether we can get away with that, time will tell.

"But with the way it's going these days, a lot of teams are playing that key forward as the second ruck."

Skipper Nat Fyfe is set to return against the Eagles on Sunday after being rested last week, but Stephen Hill (calf) is no certainty to play.