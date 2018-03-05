Vardy adds to Eagles' AFL ruck concerns

West Coast ruckman Nathan Vardy will undergo scans on Monday to determine the severity of an adductor injury he suffered in Sunday's practice match.

Question marks hang over the Eagles' ruck division before round one, with Nic Naitanui yet to return from the knee reconstruction that ruled him out of the 2017 season.

Vardy suffered what appeared to be a serious adductor injury during the 29-point practice match loss to Fremantle at Lathlain Park.

The 26-year-old crashed to the turf early in the last quarter and had to be helped off by two trainers.

"It doesn't look great at the moment. He's pretty sore," Eagles assistant coach Nathan van Berlo said.

Naitanui is progressing well in training but it remains unclear when he will be cleared to return to the field, leaving him short of match fitness ahead of the round-one clash with Sydney on March 25.

In other injury news, Geelong moved to allay fears exciting recruit Tim Kelly was seriously hurt in the Cats' 56-point loss to Gold Coast.

The mature-age draftee flashed moments of brilliance on the ball early in the match played in Townsville before departing for good in the third quarter.

"He copped a corkie in a contest but he could have kept playing," assistant coach Matthew Knights said.

"We just got some ice onto him so we can get him right for next week."

Suns forward Sean Lemmens left the match in the final term with what coach Stuart Dew said appeared to be a typical hamstring tear, which puts him in doubt for round one.

The Western Bulldogs lost veteran forward Liam Picken to concussion late in their 22-point win over Hawthorn on Saturday.

Picken was taken off on a stretcher after a collision with teammate Josh Dunkley but did not need to go to hospital.

"He doesn't know any other way, Picko. He's just full on and wants to make a contest," stand-in coach Daniel Giansiracusa said.

"We'll assess him throughout the week so, hopefully, he's all OK but at least he was up and about after it."

Adelaide onballer Brad Crouch is also in doubt for round one after suffering an abdominal strain at training.