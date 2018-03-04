Suns impress in Dew's first game in charge

New Gold Coast coach Stuart Dew says the Suns achieved everything they wanted to in their 56-point win over an under-strength Geelong side.

In hot and humid conditions on Sunday, Dew's men kicked six goals to none in the third quarter to record the 12.13 (85) to 3.11 (29) AFL pre-season win in front of 3206 fans at Riverway Stadium in Townsville.

Gold Coast led by 21 points at the first change and 22 points at halftime before putting the game out of reach with the third-quarter onslaught.

The Suns had eight different goal kickers, with Aaron Hall, Brayden Fiorini, Alex Sexton and Sean Lemmens booting two apiece.

Former Crow Jarryd Lyons led the way in the midfield with 22 possessions.

"I think we got everything we wanted," Dew said.

"I think today we (were consistent) but the challenge is (to deliver) week after week, year after year.

"When you look at (Geelong) they deliver year after year.

"We're building and we can only do what we did today but we were pleased."

In one of the few lowlights of an encouraging display, Lemmens left the game with a hamstring injury early in the final term.

Patrick Dangerfield, Gary Ablett, Joel Selwood and Harry Taylor were among the Cats stars rested, but too many fringe players failed to grasp their opportunities.

Recent draftees Charlie Constable and Tim Kelly didn't fall into that category, the pair showing eye-catching glimpses of their talent.

Irishman Zach Tuohy was influential with 24 touches, with Sam Menegola (21 disposals) and Cam Guthrie (20) also important.

"It's never opportune to lose by that margin whether it's a pre-season game or in the season proper," stand-in Cats coach Matthew Knights said.

"I thought we had some opportunities early in the game ... but we just didn't hit the scoreboard and Gold Coast were able to rebound.

"Obviously there were a few things we've got to work on."

Gold Coast's Sam Day (hip) and Geelong's Cory Gregson (foot) didn't feature at AFL level last year but both escaped unscathed in encouraging returns to the field.