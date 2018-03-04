Bulldogs dash Pies' finals hopes in fiery clash

Collingwood's AFLW season is all but over after the Western Bulldogs prevailed by eight points in a fiery clash in the Victorian town of Moe.

The Magpies threatened a late comeback on Sunday but couldn't stop the ladder-leading Bulldogs from claiming a 7.7 (49) to 6.5 (41) victory at Ted Summerton Reserve.

The result takes the Dogs four points clear of second-placed Brisbane and leaves Collingwood anchored to the bottom of the ladder with two rounds remaining.

Both sides will be sweating on Monday's match review findings.

Magpies skipper Steph Chiocci was reported in the opening minutes for a head-high bump on Libby Birch which left the Dogs youngster dazed.

Birch returned with her head strapped and was later reported herself for making head-high contact to Collingwood's Moana Hope.

Magpies coach Wayne Siekman was tightlipped when asked about the prospect of Chiocci being suspended.

"I can't really say much. The incident's happened, the MRP will look at it and deal with it," he said.

"The positive for her is the player came back on, so that's a great result."

Match review officer Michael Christian is also likely to scrutinise a fierce exchange between the Bulldogs' Emma Kearney and Collingwood's Brittany Bonnici.

Bonnici, who shadowed Kearney throughout the match, sent the star midfielder crashing into a television broadcast crew's plastic chairs with a rough tackle in the second quarter.

Kearney was awarded a 50m penalty but not before retaliating against Bonnici.

Bonnici's tagging role proved to be largely fruitless with the prolific Kearney still making plenty of impact alongside best-afield Ellie Blackburn (17 disposals, one goal).

The Bulldogs had 22 inside-50s to Collingwood's four during a dominant first half marred only by their inaccuracy in front of goal.

Collingwood fought back during a stronger second half and threatened a comeback with late goals to Chloe Molloy and Christina Benardi.

But the Dogs, who led by 21 points early in the fourth term, held on to strengthen their chances of securing a home grand final.

"(We had) to hang in there and probably make it a bit of a scrap in that last quarter, which we don't really try to do," Bulldogs coach Paul Groves said.

"But we needed to win the game, so I'm really happy with that."