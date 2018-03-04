Vardy injured in Eagles' loss to Dockers

West Coast ruckman Nathan Vardy is set to miss the start of the AFL season after injuring his adductor, while Nic Naitanui is also looking increasingly unlikely for the round-one clash with Sydney.

Eagle Vardy injured in AFL loss to Dockers

Vardy suffered what appeared to be a serious adductor injury during Sunday's 29-point practice match loss to Fremantle at Lathlain Park.

The 26-year-old crashed to the turf early in the last quarter and had to be helped off by two trainers.

Vardy will undergo scans to determine the extent of the damage but the Eagles aren't optimistic the former Cat will be available for round one.

"It doesn't look great at the moment. He's pretty sore," Eagles assistant coach Nathan van Berlo said.

Compounding injury concerns for the Eagles is the fact Naitanui is also struggling to get up for the round-one clash with Sydney on March 25.

Naitanui hasn't played since undergoing a full reconstruction of his left knee late in the 2016 season.

West Coast were hopeful of giving him some limited minutes in next Sunday's pre-season clash with Fremantle in Joondalup.

But Naitanui is now considered unlikely for that match, leaving him in an uphill battle to be fit for round one.

Van Berlo said Naitanui moved well in a training session on Saturday but the club didn't want to risk him in a game if he wasn't ready.

"We've got to have a holistic picture in preparing him to play a season of footy," van Berlo said.

The Dockers played a near full-strength side in the closed-to-the-public match, overcoming a third-quarter fightback from West Coast to run out 12.14 (86) to 9.3.(57) winners.

West Coast excitement machines Willie Rioli and Liam Ryan showed glimpses of their best as well as flashes of their worst.

They struggled to get into the game in the first half as the Dockers opened up a 19-point lead.

But when the pair got going in the third quarter, it was simply electric.

Rioli booted two goals and Ryan added another as the Eagles closed the gap to one point.

Fremantle pulled away after that but Ryan and Rioli did enough to show they can form a potent partnership up forward this season.

West Coast entered the match missing stars such as Naitanui, Josh Kennedy, Shannon Hurn, Andrew Gaff, Luke Shuey, Jack Redden, Jack Darling and Mark LeCras.

Fremantle boasted a near full-strength side, minus Nat Fyfe and Stephen Hill.

Ruckman Aaron Sandilands and Michael Walters starred in the first half before being subbed out, while David Mundy and Lachie Neale were big contributors.

Forward Cam McCarthy and rookie Bailey Banfield booted three goals apiece but goalsneak Hayden Ballantyne had a shocker before being subbed out at half-time.