Sydney will sweat on the fitness of ruckman Callum Sinclair after the big man's ankle roll, despite his coach's confidence that it wasn't as bad as it looked.

Swans sweat on duo's ankle injuries

Sinclair and fellow tall Aliir Aliir, who also hurt his ankle, were both casualties in the Swans' comprehensive AFL pre-season trial defeat of Brisbane on Saturday.

Aliir's day lasted just one quarter while Sinclair hobbled off in the third term after rolling his ankle near the boundary line, punching the ground in anger and wincing in pain.

His looked the worse of the two but coach John Longmire said all signs pointed to no serious concerns for the pair.

"They're walking around OK, so that's a good sign," he said.

"We didn't want to risk them at this time of the year, so we'll have to wait until next week.

"(Sinclair) has rolled that ankle a couple of times, so there was probably a bit of that going through his mind ... hopefully it's not too bad."

The duo's distress was the only sore spot for Longmire as Lance Franklin ran riot with four goals and two assists in the 55-point win.

But the coach was just as impressed with his young brigade.

"It was good to see a couple of good kids in (Robbie) Fox and (Ryley) Stoddart and (Oliver) Florent play well - (James) Rose was another one - so we came out of it OK," he said.