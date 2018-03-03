Crows find premiership form in dominant victory

Adelaide have finally returned to the dominant form that won them the 2017 AFLW premiership in a convincing home victory over Carlton.

After a slow start, the Crows' finals hopes are still alive after Saturday night's 8.7 (55) to 2.8 (20) win at Norwood Oval.

The 35-point victory puts them just two points behind the top three sides on the ladder.

But injury concerns for Erin Phillips took the shine off a stellar night for Adelaide.

The co-captain and star forward spent the second half on the bench with ice on her quad.

The game was won for the Crows in the second quarter, when the home side kicked four goals to the Blues' one.

Carlton coach Damien Keeping said his team's half-time discussion focused on converting on the scoreboard.

"We identified that we were creating opportunities through the work that we were doing and the way in which we were playing, and we just needed to execute at that end point," he said.

Momentum swung in the third, but the Blues could not manage a major score despite considerably more inside-50s.

"Those missed opportunities are something that we'll need to look back on and take some learning out of this week." Keeping said.

The first goal of the second half came from Adelaide six minutes into the last quarter, sealing their win in front of a crowd of 5,970.

The co-captain's injury made way for a number of young Crows, with Ruth Wallace kicking three goals and Eloise Jones booting two.

Following the game, Adelaide coach Bec Goddard said the decision to bench Phillips for more than half the game was precautionary.

"I think you've got to listen to her and her body because we want her for the next two games," she said.

"We were controlling the game so we didn't need to leave her out there".

Goddard said her team's tight defence contributed to the win.

"I thought our attack was terrific tonight but also, we look at the third quarter, it spent about 79 per cent in their forward half and our defenders really stood up, they just couldn't break through," she said.

The Crows travel next week to Darwin to take on Fremantle, while Carlton face the third-placed Melbourne at Ikon Park.