Buddy in ominous form in Swans' trial victory

Four goals from an on-song Lance Franklin have helped Sydney to a comfortable win against Brisbane in their AFL pre-season clash in Queensland.

The Swans kicked 11 straight at one stage on Saturday afternoon to win 14.11 (95) to 5.10 (40) in Burpengary, just north of Brisbane.

The Lions briefly led when they kicked a second goal late in the first quarter, but lost their way in a swift comedown after last month's AFLX success.

Franklin played all four quarters, kicking four and setting up two more against a new-look Lions who started well but were made to pay for their sloppiness.

Sydney's marquee man kicked the game's first in the opening minute at a humid Moreton Bay Central Sports Complex, before playing his part in a wonderful team goal later in the quarter.

He was on the end a superb Gary Rohan pick-up early in the second, as the Swans extended their lead, and launched his third from just outside 50m.

Tom Papley and James Rose both kicked three goals for Sydney.

"He's worked hard, got himself into shape and is putting his best foot forward to prepare as best he can for the season and that's all you can ask of any of your senior players," coach John Longmire said of Franklin.

Missing rested trio, Luke Hodge, Dayne Beams and Dayne Zorko, the Lions trailed Sydney by just 11 inside 50s, but lacked the polish to translate that to the scoreboard.

"We didn't really take our chances did we, in the first quarter?" assistant coach Murray Davis said.

"Second quarter, they got away from us and certainly used the ball better than what we did."

Brisbane ruckman Stefan Martin (21 disposals) was his side's best, earning eight free kicks, while Adelaide export Charlie Cameron was hit and miss in his attempts to take the game on.

No.1 draft pick Cameron Rayner was kept quiet to finish with just five disposals in the 18-year-old's first outing for Brisbane.

"We felt Cam showed some glimpses of what he's capable of doing ... Charlie was in the category where we just didn't capitalise," Davis said.

"He had the ball and it spilled out, and we weren't able to grab our chances."

Sydney's Robbie Fox was impressive in defence, while teammate Dane Rampe was instrumental with 21 touches.

Dan Hannebery (calf) and Jarrad McVeigh (calf) were absent for Sydney, while Aliir Aliir and Callum Sinclair both picked up ankle injuries that weren't thought to be serious.