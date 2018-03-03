Giants cruise past Dockers in AFLW

Fremantle's AFLW premiership hopes are all but over after they suffered an 18-point loss to GWS in Saturday's clash at Fremantle Oval.

GWS has scored an easy win over Fremantle in the AFLW.

The Giants booted four consecutive goals from late in the first quarter to early into the third term to set up the 6.3 (39) to 3.3 (21) win in front of 2,571 fans.

The loss leaves the Dockers a win and significant percentage adrift of second spot with only two rounds remaining in the season.

Only the top two teams qualify for the decider.

Fremantle (two wins, three losses) would need to win their last two games - against Adelaide and Carlton - plus rely on other results to fall their way to have any chance of reaching the grand final.

Dockers coach Michelle Cowan wasn't giving up on the season just yet.

"Anything can happen in this competition," Cowan said.

"It's been a whirlwind of a five rounds already. We're hungry to play competitive footy, and we want sustained success in this competition."

The Giants (two wins, one draw, two losses) moved into fourth spot, but they will probably need to win their last two games against top-two sides - the Bulldogs and Brisbane - to have any chance of reaching the decider.

"Our fate to some degree remains in our hands, which is very exciting," Giants coach Alan McConnell said.

"We're still alive, and that's happy days."

Fremantle won the clearances 28-15 against the Giants, but couldn't take advantage on the scoreboard.

GWS dominated contested possessions outside of the clearances, and McConnell said it played a key role in their win.

"I'm immensely proud of our girls," McConnell said.

"Fremantle had an extra day to recover. I thought at half-time we might have paid a price for that. But we found a way in the second half, and closed the game out."

The first quarter was a hard-fought affair as both sides battled hard for field position.

Scores were locked at a goal apiece, before a special crumb and snap from Cora Staunton gave the Giants a six-point lead at the first break.

Giants forward Aimee Schmidt was looking for a hole to hide in after missing an open goal from close range early in the second quarter.

But GWS capitalised on their other chances to kick the only two goals of the term and take a handy 17-point lead into half-time.

The game was effectively over approaching three-quarter time when key forward Jacinda Barclay scored after taking a strong pack mark to give the Giants a 24-point lead.

A short time later, Fremantle's Amy Lavell slammed a 20m set shot into the post to waste a golden chance to inspire a comeback.