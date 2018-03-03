Dees' 21-gun salute gets season on track

The number 21 was left written on the Melbourne changeroom whiteboard after their crucial AFLW win over Brisbane.

Melbourne captain Daisy Pearce led from the front in the Demons' six-point AFLW win over Brisbane.

Demons coach Mick Stinear had demanded - and received - contributions from all 21 of his players on Friday night at Casey Fields.

Captain Daisy Pearce returned to form with a best-afield performance and the rest of the team followed her lead.

The pulsating six-point win followed two losses on the road that had left the Demons' season on the brink.

Now they are back in the premiership hunt.

"We felt we'd gone away from our game style and our strengths in the last couple of weeks," Stinear said.

"For the girls to come back to that and to be that strong around the ball for four quarters, we're really proud of them."

Stinear and Lions coach Craig Starcevich heaped praise on Pearce, who kicked the first two goals of the match.

But Starcevich also noted that fellow star midfielders Karen Paxman and Elise O'Dea gave Pearce strong support.

It meant there would be no repeat of last week, when Pearce only had nine disposals.

She had 24 possessions along with the two goals, while Paxman had a team-high 25 disposals and O'Dea racked up 12 tackles.

Melbourne's Tegan Cunningham and Brisbane's Nicole Hildebrand typified the ferocity of the contest when they had a sickening collision while contesting a high mark.

They were sidelined for the rest of the match after the third-quarter incident, but did not appear to suffer serious injury.

Melbourne moved to three wins and face Carlton and top side the Western Bulldogs in the last two rounds, while Brisbane remain in the grand final hunt ahead of a home game against Collingwood and then GWS on the road.

One area where the Demons must improve is goalkicking, after their 4.10 nearly cost them the win.

"It certainly makes it harder ... we definitely have to improve that area of our game," Stinear said.

"You just can't allow teams to keep coming back at you."

Friday night was the first time the Lions had lost on the road since the AFLW started.

Given Brisbane's slow start, Starcevich said it would have been a steal of the century had they won or drawn.

"We might have been off, but the opposition certainly had reason to be up," he said.

"They've had a couple of losses on the road - we were expecting them to be up.

"We couldn't match it (early). Normally we're the team that delivers it to the opposition."