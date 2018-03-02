Captain Daisy Pearce has superbly led Melbourne to a pulsating six-point win over Brisbane that puts their AFLW season back on track.

Demons score crucial AFLW win over Lions

There was controversy on Friday night at the final siren, with Brisbane players pleading in vain for a free kick in attack, but the Demons held on to win 4.10 (34) to 4.4 (28) at Casey Fields.

It is the first time the Lions have been beaten on the road in two AFLW seasons.

Melbourne had lost their past two games and the win means they join top side the Western Bulldogs and Brisbane on three wins with two rounds left.

""We felt like we had gone away from our game style in the last couple of weeks and for the girls to come back to that tonight and be that strong around the ball for four quarters, we were proud of them," said Demons coach Mick Stinear.

It was also an important night for Pearce, who only managed nine disposals in last week's loss.

She had that many by midway through the second term and finished with 23 possessions and two goals.

Lions star Sabrina Frederick-Traub kicked her third goal late in the last quarter to reduce the margin to six points.

But despite repeated attacks from Brisbane, that was the last score of the match.

Lions coach Craig Starcevich said the appeal from his players for a free on the final siren was typical of AFLW, given the frequent congestion around the ball.

While proud of his players' fighting effort, he said they had given themselves too much to do after a slow start.

"It would have been a steal of the century if we'd found ourselves in front or level - they did well to fight back," he said.

Melbourne forward Tegan Cunningham and Lions defender Nicole Hildebrand did not return to the field after they had a sickening collision late in the third quarter.

They clashed heads going for a high mark but, after a few minutes, were able to walk off the ground with the help of trainers.

Karen Paxman and Elise O'Dea also starred for the Demons, while defender Kate Lutkins, utility Kaitlyn Ashmore and Frederick-Traub were best for Brisbane.

Pearce kicked the only two goals of the opening term, but the outstanding Lions' defence kept the game tight.

Frederick-Traub kicked Brisbane's opening goal midway through the second term - the only goal of the quarter.

When Frederick-Traub kicked her second goal nine minutes into the third term, the Lions were only six points down.

Cunningham took a well-judged mark in the goalsquare and scored late in the quarter and the Demons took a 14-point lead into the last quarter.