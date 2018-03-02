News

Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues
Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues

Dockers confirm James Hird approach

AAP /

Essendon great James Hird might return to coaching ranks as early as this season after being sounded out by Fremantle coach Ross Lyon.

The Dockers are on the lookout for a new part-time opposition analyst based in Melbourne, and Fremantle have confirmed Hird is one of a number of potential candidates being considered for the role.

Hird quit the Bombers at the end of 2015 after the club's drawn-out supplements saga, which resulted in 34 past and present players being banned for the 2016 season.

But he was welcomed back into the AFL fold at last year's grand final when he presented the Norm Smith Medal to Richmond star Dustin Martin.

The AFL has stated it won't impede Hird if he wants to join a club in an official capacity.

James Hird. Pic: Getty

Fremantle's hierarchy were saying little on Friday when asked about the prospect of Hird joining the club.

But they released a statement later in the day confirming their interest.

"The club is going through a process to potentially appoint a part-time opposition analyst based in Melbourne," general manager of football operations Chris Bond said.

"We are in the early stages of considering a number of possible candidates and that process has not yet been completed."

Skipper Nat Fyfe expressed his support when questioned about the potential appointment of Hird.

"Is that right? That would be great," Fyfe said.

"This is literally the first I'm hearing of it. He's an idol of mine and that would be unreal.

"(I liked watching him as a player) because he was a gun. He impacted in big moments."

