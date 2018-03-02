Port recruit cleared of pre-season injury

Port Adelaide recruit Steven Motlop has been cleared to resume training after being hurt during an AFL pre-season game.

Steven Motlop is fit again for Port Adelaide after being injured in a pre-season match.

Motlop suffered a knock to his lower left leg while making his debut for Port in their trial game against West Coast last weekend.

"Stevie is fine ... we will train tomorrow and we have got the two weeks from the last game to the next one, so he will be no worries at all," teammate Jasper Pittard said on Friday.

Port's next pre-season fixture is against Adelaide on March 10.

Pittard said he personally was gearing up for an improved season compared to last year when he was troubled by a groin complaint.

The defender carried the injury through much of the year but conceded it robbed him of his usual dash.

Post-season, Pittard didn't run for 10 weeks to aid his recovery.

"I feel like I really got on top of that and I'm moving a lot freer now," he said.

"It was was a bit of a grind last year to be honest.

"I was able to play at a certain standard.

"But everything I was doing to get up for each week was just to maintain where I was at, I couldn't really get the issue any better."

Pittard, entering his eighth AFL season, said he had been much better since returning to training in January.

"As long as I keep on top of the physio-type stuff and the rehab stuff I'm doing, I don't see any issues going forward," he said.