AFL Giants shaking things up in 2018

Greater Western Sydney are likely to be a more unpredictable unit this year as they chase a maiden AFL premiership.

Defender Nathan Wilson has left for Fremantle and that blow was compounded by losing fellow back-six speedster Zac Williams for the season due to a ruptured achilles.

While those losses damage the Giants' defence, former No.1 draft pick Lachie Whitfield showed what he can do down back in Thursday night's 60-point pre-season thumping of Collingwood in Canberra.

Star forward Jeremy Cameron said Whitfield had slotted seamlessly into the role.

Veterans Ryan Griffen and Brett Deledio will be like virtual recruits down back after the pair missed large parts of last season through injury.

"We've seen Lachie Whitfield slide down back in a new role for him and he played really well last night," Cameron said.

"Dylan (Shiel) and 'Cogs' (Stephen Coniglio) coming up forward and putting on that pressure in the forward line and getting on the end of it as well."

The Giants came through their first official practice match unscathed, with only Griffen a late withdrawal because of ankle soreness.

GWS said the move was precautionary and the club expected the 31-year-old to train this week.

Cameron was speaking on Friday as the Giants visited Merici College, with the school becoming the first all-female football club in Canberra.

The 24-year-old said the introduction of GWS' team in the AFLW, along with a Super Netball team last year, had created an even better dynamic around the club.

"It's a real family feel to the club now and that's what we're all about at the Giants," Cameron said.

"I was watching last week's game on TV with Toby (Greene) and the other boys, we finished with the draw but everyone was right into the game."