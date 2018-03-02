Tigers, Blues agree to share AFL spoils

Richmond and Carlton will once again share the spoils of their AFL season-opening blockbuster after they agreed to a new gate-sharing deal.

The Blues walked away from a similar revenue-sharing deal in 2015 but the appointment of former Tigers executive Cain Liddle as Carlton's CEO appears to have smoothed the way for a new agreement.

The clubs have faced each other 10 times in round one since 2007 and announced on Friday they will share ticket revenues from the blockbuster for the next 10 years.

Collingwood hosted Fremantle at Etihad Stadium to open the 2014 season but the Tigers and Blues hope the new deal helps cement their hold on the marquee clash.

"Both Richmond and Carlton have invested heavily in building this game into a major event and this announcement further underlines that joint commitment and investment for the future," Tigers chief executive Brendon Gale said.

"Both clubs love playing in the marquee match and we know our members and fans love it too.

"This traditional season-opener has been an enormous success and we're looking forward to working closely with Carlton to continue to grow it further."

The matches have averaged crowd figures of around 75,000 fans, with the record of 87,043 set in 2009.

A sell-out crowd is forecast to attend this year's season-opener when the Tigers unfurl their premiership flag in front of their home fans.

"It's a great privilege for Carlton and Richmond to be given the opportunity to open the AFL season each year and we are excited to formalise our shared commitment to growing what is one of the AFL's greatest rivalries," Liddle said.

The Tigers have won the past four season-openers against the Blues, with the record squared at five wins each on the 10 occasions the clubs have kicked off the season.