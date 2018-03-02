Giants record smooth AFL pre-season win

As far as AFL pre-season matches go, this one could not have gone much smoother for Greater Western Sydney.

Dylan Shiel (right) was dominant in GWS' pre-season win over Collingwood, bagging a goal himself.

Except for three light towers at Canberra's UNSW Oval failing for the entire first quarter, everything went to plan for the Giants.

Assistant coach Mark McVeigh, who was standing in for Leon Cameron, was delighted with the 60-point win against Collingwood on Thursday night.

McVeigh praised the efforts of midfielder Dylan Shiel, who produced a performance more accustomed to September than the first day of March.

Brisbane Lions legend Jonathan Brown said on Fox Footy's coverage Shiel should be in Brownlow Medal contention.

"He's (Shiel) had shoulder surgery over the break, he's rehabbed really well because he's a real professional," McVeigh said.

"He's in fine form for round one and we'll look to play him again next week (against Sydney)."

While Shiel shone much brighter than the Canberra lights, the return of veteran Ryan Griffen was put on hold at the last minute.

The former Western Bulldogs captain was set to play his first game since round three last year before pulling out because of soreness to the same ankle that caused him problems in 2017.

McVeigh said the Giants didn't want to risk Griffen considering it's the pre-season.

"He (Griffen) pulled up a bit sore after the captain's run," McVeigh said.

"He'll be assessed again but we expect him to train during the week.

"He's got a lot of good training behind him so no concerns for us there."

While stars such as Shiel, Heath Shaw, Stephen Coniglio and Josh Kelly predictably stood out, McVeigh was delighted with the efforts of Lachie Tiziani and Daniel Lloyd who were dangerous with five goals between them.

Zac Langdon, who was taken at pick 56 in last year's draft, also impressed McVeigh.