Giants light up Canberra in Pies AFL trial

AFL premiership contenders Greater Western Sydney have smashed Collingwood by 60 points in Canberra as light issues continue to plague the pre-season series.

The Giants blew Nathan Buckley's team away on Thursday night with a sensational six-goal third quarter when the Magpies failed to register a score.

Ace midfielder Dylan Shiel (29 possessions and two goals) was in amazing touch, proving to be the catalyst in the 14.12 (96) to 5.6 (36) result.

The match was in some danger of being called off early with three light towers at UNSW Canberra Oval not operating during the first quarter.

Full light came on early in the second quarter, allaying fears from the crowd of 6642 that the towers would not be on by the time it became dark.

It comes on the back of criticism surrounding the light quality during Wednesday night's match between Carlton and St Kilda at Ikon Park.

There was plenty to like about last year's beaten preliminary finalists, with Shiel, Stephen Coniglio, Josh Kelly and Lachie Whitfield playing more like it was September, not March.

20-year Lachie Tiziani did his chances of a round-one debut no harm, slotting two goals, while Daniel Lloyd added three.

The long-awaited return of former Western Bulldogs skipper Ryan Griffen was put on ice, withdrawing from the team with soreness to the same ankle that caused him problems last year.

Stand-in Giants coach Mark McVeigh said it was a solid hit-out and he was pleased the team came through unscathed.

"We got plenty of time into the players that needed it and we come away with no injuries and some young players getting a taste of AFL footy," McVeigh said.

Reigning Copeland Trophy winner Steele Sidebottom was comfortably Collingwood's best and skipper Scott Pendlebury was quiet, but kicked a goal as he spent some time forward in his first game since round 17 last year.

Their top pick in last year's draft Jaidyn Stephenson showed glimpses of his talent, giving off a gift to Tom Phillips for the Magpies' first goal.

James Aish pulled out of the clash with a calf complaint, but Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley said that was a precautionary measure.

Defender Adam Oxley will undergo tests on Friday after going off with a shoulder injury.

"We've got a bit of work to do," Buckley said.

"We threw a few things around tonight and there was a bit of posturing, given we play each other in a month (round two)."