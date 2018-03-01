Murphy backs AFL Bulldogs without Morris

Just as Mufasa trained up Simba to be the Lion King, Bob Murphy says Western Bulldogs veteran Dale Morris has done a great job with the AFL club's defensive pups.

The Bulldogs suffered a major blow late last month at training when Morris suffered a partial tear of his anterior cruciate ligament ruling him out for around 12 weeks.

The 35-year-old is one of the AFL's toughest players and the on-field general of the Bulldogs defence.

But club legend Murphy believes the Bulldogs will have no trouble coping in Morris' absence, turning to a Walt Disney movie analogy to explain why.

"Players as influential as Dale Morris go out onto the field with their teammates even when they don't lace up their boots. He lives in them," Murphy wrote in a column on the Bulldogs' website.

"The same thing happened in the Lion King with Simba and Mufasa and that worked out pretty good."

Murphy, the former Bulldogs captain who retired last year, said Morris had done a great job of mentoring his younger teammates.

"My gut tells me that it shouldn't be a time for unnecessary worry for the red, white and blue clan," Murphy wrote.

"'Moz' has nurtured the defenders who will have to cover his loss. He has marshalled and protected the likes of Fletcher Roberts, Marcus Adams and Zaine Cordy since they were fresh pups.

"Those pups our now fully-grown dogs. They're ready."

Morris' toughness is renowned - he played in their 2016 grand final triumph with a back fracture.

Assistant coach Daniel Giansiracusa, who will be in charge on Saturday, has every faith that Morris will return sooner rather than later.

"He was back in the next day (after the injury) doing weights," Giansiracusa said.

"Knowing Moz, whatever the time frame that is put on it, cut three or four weeks off - just the way he is."

Giansiracusa also added his support for half-back Jason Johannisen, who was involved in a late-night altercation at Crown Casino last weekend.

While the club backed Johannisen on Wednesday for how he handled the situation, there was concern about him being out late.

"We thought JJ handled himself really well," Giansiracusa said.

"Someone once told me not much good happens after 12 o'clock.

"He wasn't in the wrong, but being out later, anything can happen.

"In terms of the situation, he moved on pretty quickly and we have as a club."

The Bulldogs play their first pre-season game on Saturday against Hawthorn in Ballarat.