St Kilda's Freeman needs more surgery

St Kilda have confirmed Nathan Freeman's wretched AFL luck continues, with the youngster needing more hamstring surgery.

St Kilda's Nathan Freeman's AFL debut will pushed back again since his Collingwood draft in 2013.

The 22-year-old suffered his latest injury at training last week and the operation means another extended break from playing.

"He won't be running for about four weeks and then from that point there he will need to work into fitness so it could be about round four or five before he comes back in the VFL," Finnis told SENradio.

Freeman managed 13 games in the VFL last year before an ankle injury ended his season early.

Collingwood recruited him with the No.10 pick in the 2013 draft and he was traded to the Saints two years later.

His contract expires at the end of this season.

Before last week's injury, the Saints had been upbeat about his pre-season progress.