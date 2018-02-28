Richmond have no interest in NBL: Gale

Richmond chief executive Brendon Gale says the AFL premiers have no desire to expand their sporting empire into basketball.

Richmond chief executive Brendon Gale (C) says the Tigers have no interest in a NBL franchise.

NBL owner Larry Kestelman has raised expansion talk and wants at least one other team in Victoria alongside Melbourne United.

Several AFL clubs have been talked up as potential suitors, with Collingwood and Fremantle understood to be interested in establishing teams.

The Tigers investigated the possibility of running a team in 2015, making preliminary inquiries with the NBL.

Gale said the club's main focus was on backing up their drought-breaking flag success and not on other sports.

"It's complicated enough running a footy club with so many moving parts and making sure they're all working in sync," Gale told AAP.

"We've just won a premiership that took 37 years, so we're pretty keen to double down on that and try and win another."

While Richmond have no interest in operating a basketball team, Gale said the club wanted to have a "higher purpose".

Gale was in Canberra on Wednesday to announce Richmond's strategic partnership with the Australian Defence Force.

The Tigers have been exploring community-driven projects in recent years, with Aligned Leisure and the Richmond Institute of Sports Leadership.

"I think football clubs have a unique position in this country, elite sport, particularly football clubs, to bring communities together," Gale said.

"In one respect, society has become increasingly fragmented so, for football clubs to bring people together ... to welcome people from all walks of life, can only be good."