GWS veteran Deledio set for AFL round one

GWS assistant coach Mark McVeigh says Brett Deledio is over his injury issues and expects the star veteran to play in round one of the AFL.

Brett Deledio is fully fit and set to play the Western Bulldogs in the GWS Giants AFL season opener.

Deledio had a 2017 to forget after switching from Richmond - dealing with persistent calf issues and seeing his former Tigers teammates win a drought-breaking premiership without him.

The 30-year-old won't play in the Giants' opening pre-season match on Thursday night against Collingwood, but looks likely for March 9 to face Sydney.

"He (Deledio) had an interrupted year last year but he seems to have got over that hump very well," McVeigh said.

"He looks really fit and he was very close (to selection) ... but hopefully, he'll be right to go next week."

Another GWS veteran coming off an injury-riddled season is Ryan Griffen.

The former Western Bulldogs' captain has made the trip to Canberra and will run out against the Magpies for his first match since round three last year.

McVeigh, stand-in coach for this game, said the 31-year-old was entering the season in top shape.

"We've missed him through large parts of 2017 so, at his age - to be able to complete pretty much a full pre-season and, hopefully, play full game time (on Thursday) - holds him in good stead for round one," McVeigh said.

The Giants will be without a number of prime movers for the clash, including Toby Greene, Rory Lobb and Tom Scully.

Young midfield prospect Will Setterfield won't be there, the former No.6 draft pick having torn his anterior cruciate ligament last Friday and will miss the entire season.

The Giants will be back in Canberra for round one when they host the Bulldogs at UNSW Oval.