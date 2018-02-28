Rory Sloane speaks on AFL contract status

Adelaide vice-captain Rory Sloane says he's still considering his long-term AFL future.

Sloane, who falls off-contract with the Crows at the season's end, is understood to be a target of several clubs in his native Victoria.

"I haven't made a decision yet," Sloane told Triple M radio on Wednesday.

"It's just me thinking about .. everything that comes with making a contractual decision.

"And this could very well be one of the last contracts I sign so there's a bit to think about, absolutely."

The dual Adelaide club champion said he had been in talks with Crows hierarchy.

"The club is very aware of where I'm at, I have been chatting to them," he said.

"There is other stuff to consider and there's a person away from football as well, there's a Rory Sloane away from football that I also do think about.

"... It's not just a simple process to tick off."

Sloane said it was difficult to publicly talk about his contract status.

"It's always tricky to speak about because no matter what you say ... people always take things out of context and it always gets skewed a different way," he said.

"You can report on, yes, I'm thinking through my contract - absolutely, of course I would be.

"Unless it's a yes or no - people want to hear yes or no, that is the only thing everyone wants to hear

"This is where it's at: I'm thinking through everything at the moment."