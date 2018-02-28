News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Beveridge says AFL trade story is a lie
Beveridge slams Bulldogs trade 'lie'

Rory Sloane speaks on AFL contract status

Steve Larkin
AAP /

Adelaide vice-captain Rory Sloane says he's still considering his long-term AFL future.

0319_0600_nat_AFLW
0:17

Collingwood pull off a stunning victory over Adelaide
0317_1800_wa_dockers
1:52

Most brutal and courageous contest in AFLW history
0317_1800_sa_crouch
1:07

Brad Crouch may not be fit to play round one
0316_1800_wa_surgery
1:58

Eagles deny Josh Kennedy's leg surgery will delay comeback
0315_1800_wa_AFL
1:48

Opposition clubs lining up to steal Jeremy Mcgovern from the Eagles
0315_1800_MEL-AFL
1:54

Captains tip Brownlow, Premiership favourites
0315_1600_nat-AFL
0:34

AFL skippers tip GWS, Sydney to lead Premiership battle
Which AFL Captain would plan the best footy trip?
0:58

Which AFL Captain would plan the best footy trip?
INs and OUTs: GWS Giants
0:54

INs and OUTs: GWS Giants
Three hurt in brutal mid-air collision
0:32

Three hurt in brutal mid-air collision
0316_1130_nat_AFL
0:43

Swans gear up for Round One
0314_0500_nat_AFL
0:30

Bontempelli ready for Bulldogs' 'mongrel'
 

Sloane, who falls off-contract with the Crows at the season's end, is understood to be a target of several clubs in his native Victoria.

"I haven't made a decision yet," Sloane told Triple M radio on Wednesday.

"It's just me thinking about .. everything that comes with making a contractual decision.

"And this could very well be one of the last contracts I sign so there's a bit to think about, absolutely."

The dual Adelaide club champion said he had been in talks with Crows hierarchy.

Rory Sloane. Pic: Getty

"The club is very aware of where I'm at, I have been chatting to them," he said.

"There is other stuff to consider and there's a person away from football as well, there's a Rory Sloane away from football that I also do think about.

"... It's not just a simple process to tick off."

Sloane said it was difficult to publicly talk about his contract status.

"It's always tricky to speak about because no matter what you say ... people always take things out of context and it always gets skewed a different way," he said.

"You can report on, yes, I'm thinking through my contract - absolutely, of course I would be.

"Unless it's a yes or no - people want to hear yes or no, that is the only thing everyone wants to hear

"This is where it's at: I'm thinking through everything at the moment."

Back To Top