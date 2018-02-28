Wins key to keep Lynch at Suns:Rischitelli

Rivals AFL clubs are circling star Gold Coast co-captain Tom Lynch but teammate Michael Rischitelli knows one good way to keep them at bay.

The key to Gold Coast keeping star recruit Tom Lynch is winning, Michael Rischitelli says.

The key forward is expected to attract offers well in excess of $1 million a year when his contract expires at the end of this season.

However, Rischitelli says a different currency will prove to be the decisive factor.

"Win. If we can win, it'd be helpful," the 32-year-old said on Wednesday.

"Everyone knows the history with our footy club, and we need to win, that's the bottom line."

Rischitelli, an inaugural Sun, will run around again in the expansion club's seventh season in the AFL.

Their struggles have seen marquee players such as Dion Prestia (Richmond), Jaeger O'Meara (Hawthorn) and Gary Ablett (Geelong) leave for greener pastures, with Prestia's move resulting in a premiership last season.

Lynch shapes as this year's most prized free agent, with O'Meara admitting this week he'd love to see him in Hawthorn colours.

Collingwood football manager Geoff Walsh said this week a player of his calibre was on the Magpies' wish list, while former Port Adelaide premiership winner Kane Cornes said the Suns should offer Lynch a 10-year deal worth $1.5 million a season.

Whether Lynch remains on the Gold Coast or not shapes as a crucial juncture in the Suns' short history but new Suns coach Stuart Dew is staying cool and says any deal won't be rushed into.

The 215-game veteran has dropped out of the club's leadership group and likely out of its midfield this season but could still play a crucial role.

He looked at home at half-back during a soggy internal trial game last Friday and will get another chance to establish himself there when the Suns meet Geelong in a pre-season clash in Townsville on Sunday.

Rischitelli said the arrival of Dew had convinced him to stay on despite a rocky return from knee surgery last season forcing him to think about retirement.

"Getting Stuey in here, it's that fresh face and new ideas, that was the main point," he said.

"I had a pretty big discussion about it and I was fortunate to get another year and I want to make the most of it."