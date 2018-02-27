O'Meara encouraged by AFL pre-season form

Jaeger O'Meara hopes his football, not his knee, can become the focus of AFL attention.

Hawthorn recruit Jaeger O'Meara is growing in confidence after persistent knee problems.

The big-name Hawthorn recruit is enjoying a solid pre-season after three years of persistent knee problems.

The 2013 Rising Star winner did not play at all for Gold Coast in 2015-16 because of patella tendon injuries.

Then a hot spot on the same knee took several weeks to be diagnosed, meaning he only managed six senior games last year in his debut season with the Hawks.

He still showed flashes of form and earlier this month, he starred in Hawthorn's intraclub hit-out.

Perhaps even more significantly, he has trained without strapping on the knee.

"It's all going well at the moment. I've done most of the pre-season and it's probably the most I've done for the last three or four years," he said.

"I'm a realist. I know it can turn for me pretty quickly but hopefully I can keep my body feeling the way it's feeling at the moment.

"I'm excited by what can happen this year but we'll get through the JLT games."

O'Meara said on Tuesday he is unsure whether he will play in the first of those pre-season matches, on Saturday against the Western Bulldogs in Ballarat.

But for the time being, he is just happy just to be fit again.

"Hopefully this year there's someone else to to talk about - I'd like to have played some more games," he said.

O'Meara has caught up with his old Suns teammates in the last few days.

There is growing speculation about the future of Gold Coast co-captain Tom Lynch, who must decided whether he will stay at the expansion club beyond this season.

"I don't want to speak about it unless he comes to me. But I'd love to have him at Hawthorn," O'Meara said.