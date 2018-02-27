News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues
Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues

St Kilda ready for Paddy McCartin's return

Ben McKay
AAP /

Paddy McCartin will line up at centre half-forward as St Kilda begins the post-Nick Riewoldt era on Wednesday night.

Port Adelaide star Patty Ryder makes a citizen's arrest
1:40

Port Adelaide star Patty Ryder makes a citizen's arrest
0323_0500_nat_sportsbreak
3:01

Sports Break - March 23
0323_0500_nat_cricket
0:41

Women's cricket opens tri-series
0323_0500_nat_cricket
0:41

Australia back into Third Test
0323_0500_nat_NRL
0:31

Storm trump Cowboys
0323_0500_nat_WAFL
0:33

Western Bulldogs considers court action
0323_0500_nat_AFL
0:36

Richmond's 26-point win over Cartlon
First Draft: Josh Allen
1:47

First Draft: Josh Allen
First Draft: Derwin James
1:35

First Draft: Derwin James
First Draft: Lamar Jackson
1:50

First Draft: Lamar Jackson
First Draft: Bradley Chubb
1:27

First Draft: Bradley Chubb
MTS: Best of Derwin James 360
5:20

MTS: Best of Derwin James 360
 

McCartin will step into the breach vacated by his fellow number on draft pick when the Saints take on Carlton in their opening pre-season fixture.

Given the concussion woes that have beset the 21-year-old in three AFL seasons, it's a relief for the player and a boon for the club.

But coach Alan Richardson has urged Saints fans not to think of the big-bodied youngster as a ready-made replacement for the revered Riewoldt, who retired at season's end.

"The only way it's as simple as that is they both play forward. They're very different players," Richardson told AAP.

"Rooey was an up-and-back forward working his opponent off.

"Paddy is a contest closer to goal forward and that's what we want. That really works for us right now."

McCartin has been concussed six times in three years, and hasn't played senior football since June.

He has just 22 goals from the same number of games, with Richardson resolute that the forward can still blossom into the star that his draft position demands.

"We're really pleased with how he's going. He's in good shape. His form has been very solid," the coach said.

"Paddy is still learning the game, he's 20s in games played and has had a bit of bad luck with his concussions.

"We would have liked him to play more games but that's fine. Paddy's here for the long term and we know he's going to be an outstanding player for us.

"He'll play against Carlton and we expect him to play the week after with the real likelihood he's a staple part of our front group this season."

Enthusiasm for Wednesday night's contest isn't limited to Richardson and McCartin.

Everyone at St Kilda is eager to move on from last year's face-out that saw the club miss finals from 9-6 in the win-loss.

"They've been ready for a while and really ready to get out and play," Richardson said.

Fellow forward Josh Bruce and tall Tom Hickey won't be seen at Ikon Park but Richardson said the pair would contend for round one.

Back To Top