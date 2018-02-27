De Goey to learn from AFL ban: Treloar

Provided Jordan De Goey shows he's learned his lessons, Collingwood teammate Adam Treloar thinks he could return from AFL exile for round one.

Collingwood's Jordan De Goey received his second club-imposed ban in the past 12 months.

De Goey is serving an indefiniteAFL ban after he was caught drink driving.

He is working in landscaping and must train in the evenings with the Magpies' VFL squad for at least four weeks as part of the club-imposed suspension.

It is the second time within a year the talented 21-year-old has been in trouble for off-field misbehaviour.

The month-long work stint is only part of a range of measures Collingwood imposed and ends just before the regular season starts.

De Goey is also on a season-long booze ban.

He again showed his value to the Magpies with a strong game in last Thursday's intra-club hitout.

De Goey played because it was a combined AFL/VFL scratch match.

Asked if he could see any reason why De Goey would not play in round one of the AFL, Treloar said: "If he's available, no ... (it's whether) he's really gone back and assessed where he's at as a person and I suppose putting the club first, I reckon.

"That's the thing he's missed the last couple of times he's stuffed up.

"In saying that, he's a great person, a great character and he's one of our favourite people at the club because of the way he is as a person.

"In terms of his footy, if he's up for selection, I wouldn't have any doubt he'd be in the team because he's an absolute star."

Treloar also had no doubt De Goey will be the better for his enforced time away from the club.

"You can really see how lucky we are as athletes and footy players, that we don't have to do that," Treloar said.

"Him missing it, he realises he takes it a bit for granted.

"I know he'd be missing playing, missing being here and I know once it's done, he'll come back with a much better attitude and he'll be (better) for it."

Treloar and teammates Jeremy Howe and Mason Cox welcomed Harlem Globetrotters Corey "Thunder" Law and Scott "Scooter" Christensen to the club for a promotion.

Treloar is a massive basketball fan.

"I've actually said, if I had the opportunity to trade my AFL career, just to be a bench player in the NBA, I would well and truly do it," he said.