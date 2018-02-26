Power recruits fail to live up to AFL hype

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley admits his high-profile recruits need more time to gel after they failed to fire in Sunday's two-point pre-season loss to West Coast in Perth.

West Coast's Daniel Venables, left, is challenged by Port Adelaide's Darcy Byrne-Jones in Perth.

Jack Watts (nine disposals, one goal), Lindsay Thomas (four disposals), Jack Trengove (11 disposals), and Steven Motlop (eight disposals) had quiet outings in the 8.8 (56) to 8.6 (54) loss.

Former Brisbane captain Tom Rockliff didn't play because of knee soreness.

Port's season opener against Fremantle on March 24 is less than a month away, and Hinkley knows he is running out of time to get all the new recruits acclimatised to their new teammates and game plan.

But Hinkley said he saw enough glimpses against the Eagles to suggest his recruits are on the right track.

"They all did little bits at times," Hinkley said.

"We've got to take some time to come together and figure out each others' strengths and weaknesses a little bit.

"It showed (against West Coast) in some parts that ... they're going to make us a better side."

The Power are sweating on the availability of star forward Robbie Gray for the start of the AFL season.

Gray is set to come under scrutiny after laying a high bump on Eagles defender Jeremy McGovern on Sunday.

McGovern was ruled out for the rest of the match after the first-quarter hit.

Gray opted to bump instead of go for the ball - an action that the AFL has cracked down on in recent years.

A bright spot to come out of Sunday's game for Port Adelaide was the performance of former Demon Dom Barry, who tallied 20 disposals and kicked a goal.

Barry quit Melbourne at the end of 2014 in order to reconnect with his indigenous heritage.

He was then given an AFL lifeline by Port Adelaide after being snared with pick No.61 in last year's national draft.

The 23-year-old was among Port's best on Sunday, and he's set to get another chance to impress in the pre-season match against Adelaide at Alberton Oval on March 10.