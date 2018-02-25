Crows pip Dockers in AFL pre-season game

Adelaide's prized recruit Bryce Gibbs has made an instant impact for his new AFL club in a 10-point pre-season win against Fremantle.

Adelaide's Tom Lynch is tackled by Luke Ryan of the Dockers in a pre-season match in Strathalbyn.

Adelaide won 13.13 (91) to 12.9 (81) in Sunday's trial game at Strathalbyn, a township about 60km south-east of Adelaide.

Gibbs had 19 disposals by halftime to help the Crows create a 29-point lead at the long break.

But Fremantle, inspired by skipper Nat Fyfe, came back to take a nine-point lead with 10 minutes remaining - only for the Crows to kick three late goals to steal victory.

Gibbs, the ex-Carlton star, finished with 27 touches and clicked with midfield partner Matt Crouch, who collected a game-high 36 possessions.

"It was good to get Bryce out playing with the guys," Crows coach Don Pyke said.

"That sort of connection he gets with the ruckman and the other mids is important, those minutes are important for Bryce."

Adelaide's Tom Lynch, acting captain in the absence of skipper Taylor Walker and his deputy Rory Sloane, gathered 21 disposals and kicked two goals while Rory Laird was productive with 26 touches.

Crows rookie Lachlan Murphy impressed with three goals and Mitch McGovern and Rory Atkins booted two each.

Fremantle's Fyfe was outstanding with 27 touches and two goals and onballer Lachie Neale (25 disposals) was busy.

The Dockers' No.2 draft pick Andrew Brayshaw (14 possessions) showed glimpses of class and Matt Taberner was a leading light in attack with three majors.

Adelaide, missing 12 players from their losing grand final side from last year, dominated in the opening half - they booted five second-term goals while holding Fremantle to just a point.

"The second quarter, we fell in a little bit of a hole around the ball and they scored quite easily - I didn't like that much," Fremantle coach Ross Lyon said.

But Lyon saw many positives from the second half, despite Adelaide's late flurry denying his side a win before 6,398 spectators.

"A few younger guys, it was good to expose them," Lyon said.

"Our senior players had a run, I thought a few of them looked in pretty good nick like Fyfe in particular really blossomed and led well.

"What we have been working on, which is our contest and our pressure and wanting to go forward and penetrate and have entries, those things we displayed quite well."