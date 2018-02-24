Lions down Dockers in wet AFLW clash

Brisbane have slogged their way to a valuable seven-point AFLW win against Fremantle, in the wet, to rejoin the Western Bulldogs at the top of the ladder.

Brisbane's Jessica Wuetschner was the only multiple goal kicker against Fremantle in the AFLW.

The Lions prevailed 3.4 (22) to 2.3 (15) in front of 1500 hardy fans at a drenched South Pine Sports Complex.

Two soccered goals from Jess Wuetschner, who also finished with an equal game-high 18 disposals, were the difference as both teams worked hard for little reward as the rain fell.

The Bulldogs flogged Carlton 86-13 on Friday night to lead on 12 points, ahead of the Lions on percentage.

Wuetschner kicked the game's first goal five minutes into the second quarter and scored the clincher early in the last quarter, when she managed to get her toe to a loose ball that spilled behind the pack in the goal square.

In between, Tasmanian recruit Brittany Gibson provided the highlight of the day, dancing out of danger after a superb pick-up to slot a goal from 40m.

Brisbane's Alexandra Anderson and Kate Lutkins, along with Fremantle's Lara Filocamo, had 18 touches on a day where effort was not always rewarded.

"She's a super smart player, Jess, and you can see it yourself from up top unfolding," Brisbane coach Craig Starcevich said of the second-year player.

"On a wet day, to get 18 touches and kick two goals ... she was enormous.

"She's always had immense ability and a great footy brain and I guess now she's working out in her mid-20s this is what she needs to do to be a professional athlete."

Goals to Fremantle's Stacey Barr and Ashley Atkins in the closing stages of the third and fourth quarters kept the visitors in the hunt.

But coach Michelle Cowan was left lamenting the fact her side only had one behind to show for their first-quarter dominance.

"You'd like getting the score on the board early, but you certainly couldn't question the girls' efforts," she said.

"Brisbane played really well - they took a lot of their chances."

Fremantle dropped to 2-2 with the loss, missing their chance to join the Bulldogs on top.

"In such a short season, to lose by a goal really does hurt," she said.