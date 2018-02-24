Demons thrash Kangaroos in pre-season win

Bayley Fritsch appears a step closer to a round one AFL debut after a strong showing in Melbourne's convincing 53-point pre-season win over North Melbourne in Hobart.

The 21-year-old booted three goals and handed off another in the Demons' 19.10 (124) to 11.5 (71) victory at a blustery Kingston Twins Oval on Saturday.

"He certainly played well today and he's certainly putting his hand up," Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin said.

"He's a pretty talented kid. We've watched him closely at (VFL side) Casey throughout last year.

"Round one might be an opportunity for him."

Fritsch was drafted from the Victorian league after kicking 42 goals in 19 matches last season.

"He's good in the air and at ground level as well. He's a difficult match-up," Goodwin added.

All Australian defender Michael Hibberd finished with a game-high 27 disposals in the Demons' dominant performance.

Jesse Hogan also booted three majors, while James Harmes, Alex Neal-Bullen and Tomas Bugg kicked two each.

Star signing Jake Lever had a tidy first match in new colours after his controversial switch from Adelaide.

"His communication and leadership from behind the ball was really evident," Goodwin said.

A seven-goal-to-one third term broke the Kangaroos' back, with assistant coach Leigh Tudor lamenting a lack of consistency.

Recruit Billy Hartung though caught the eye in front of a hearty 1,957 fans.

The 23-year-old former Hawk provided the second-quarter highlight with a running goal from a tight angle.

"He showed the reasons why we want him at the club - he really had a crack for us," Tudor said.

Demon Jordan Lewis left the field with a tight calf but Goodwin said it was purely precautionary.