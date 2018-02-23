Dogs belt Blues behind Lochland's seven goals

Seven-goal hero Brooke Lochland has propelled the Western Bulldogs to a 73-point AFLW demolition of Carlton at Whitten Oval.

Lochland unleashed a four-goal blitz in Friday night's second quarter and added another three after halftime in the 12.14 (86) to 2.1 (13) win in front of 8987 fans, who turned out to celebrate the league's inaugural Pride Game.

On a record-breaking night, the Bulldogs kicked the highest score in AFLW history and registered the largest winning margin.

No player had managed to kick five goals in a match in the fledgling league's history, with Lochland setting a new mark with her stunning return of 7.3.

Star skipper Katie Brennan, No.1 draft pick Isabel Huntington and highly rated youngster Daria Bannister were all out injured for the Dogs but they put in the most-complete performance of the season to rocket to the top of the ladder.

"It's clearly our best (performance) ... I'm just rapt with how the girls went about it," Dogs coach Paul Groves said.

"I didn't see that coming.

"They just played on instinct, they're just playing really good footy and I think (Lochland) is the biggest example of that at the moment."

The Blues were also down on star power with captain Brianna Davey out and full-forward Tayla Harris suspended.

But it's hard to imagine the presence of either would have helped much in an inept first-half performance in which the visitors failed to register a score.

With the aid of a stiff breeze in the first term, Carlton came up empty-handed then the Dogs showed them how to do it when they took over in the second.

They piled on seven goals to lead by 44 points at the main break.

Bronx cheers greeted Carlton's first score - a behind to Lauren Arnell - with just under four minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Arnell broke through with her side's first major seconds later when the Dogs failed to clear their defensive area from the kick-in.

She snapped a brilliant second goal as the three-quarter time siren sounded but that was it for scoring for Damien Keeping's badly outgunned team.

"It's a really disappointing performance and certainly not the way that we wanted to go about it," Keeping said.

"We need to really own that, understand it and go away and do some work."

Emma Kearney (26 possessions), Ellie Blackburn (18 touches and a goal) and Bonnie Toogood (three goals) were also key for the Bulldogs.