Brendon Ah Chee rolls AFL dice at Eagles

West Coast recruit Brendon Ah Chee is playing AFL's version of Russian roulette this year - and he hopes his gamble will pay off.

Ah Chee struggled for playing opportunities during his six-year stint at Port Adelaide, managing just 27 games over that period.

The 24-year-old was successful in his bid to get traded to the Eagles at the end of last season.

But instead of asking for a multi-season contract at his new club, Ah Chee backed himself in with a one-year deal.

If Ah Chee performs strongly in 2018, he will be rewarded with a multi-year extension on more money.

But a dud season could lead to him being turfed out of the AFL system.

It's a gamble that Ah Chee is backing himself to win.

"It's either I can do it this year or I can't. And if I can't, then I'm happy to live with that," Ah Chee said.

"But I really want to have a genuine crack and set myself up.

"Once you get the taste of playing AFL footy, all you want to do is play more.

"I really want to have a year where I can find that consistency and play as much AFL as possible, because that's all I want to do.

"I had six years at Port and it didn't really work out.

"The confidence in myself to play AFL is there. I just need to bring it out and prove to myself that I can play AFL, and this is the year to do it."

Ah Chee will go up against his former Power teammates when he makes his Eagles debut in Sunday's pre-season clash with Port Adelaide at Leederville Oval.

"It's a weird one, because I've been training against them (Power players) for six years, so I know what to expect," Ah Chee said.

"But at the same time, I've never played against them.

"I'm not too nervous at the moment. But I'm sure, once Sunday comes around, the nerves will start kicking in."

Ah Chee was recruited to West Coast to help fill the midfield void, left by departed Brownlow medallists Sam Mitchell and Matt Priddis.

He will also spend stints up forward, with the Eagles excited about his marking power.

Port Adelaide have left out former Brisbane skipper Tom Rockliff (knee soreness) for Sunday's match, but fellow recruits Steven Motlop, Lindsay Thomas, Trent McKenzie and Jack Watts have been selected in the extended squad.

Robbie Gray has also been picked after making a successful recovery from testicular cancer.

West Coast have left out Nic Naitanui, Josh Kennedy, Willie Rioli and Eric Mackenzie while they recovery from injury.