Giants and Swans to unleash AFL big guns

Sydney and crosstown rivals GWS will give most of their AFL stars a run in a derby practice match at Henson Park.

Daniel Lloyd is keen to grab his opportunity in GWS' forwards starting with a trial against Sydney.

Friday's match isn't part of the official pre-season program but, with neither side scheduled to have a game this week, they will square off against each other.

Swans skipper Josh Kennedy, fellow midfielder and reigning club best and fairest Luke Parker, forwards Lance Franklin, Sam Reid and Tom Papley backs Dane Rampe and Nick Smith have all been listed.

Midfield dynamos Dan Hannebery and Isaac Heeney, veteran backs Jarrad McVeigh and Heath Grundy and 2016 Rising Star winner and half-back Callum Mills are among the notable absentees from the Swans squad.

It's a similar story for GWS, with forwards Jeremy Cameron and Jon Patton, midfielders Callan Ward, Dylan Shiel, Stephen Coniglio, Ryan Griffen, Lachie Whitfield and 2017 best and fairest Josh Kelly all down for a run along with defenders Nick Haynes and Heath Shaw.

Injured forward Toby Greene, co-captain and key defender Phil Davis, hard running wingman Tom Scully and veteran Brett Deledio are among the few leading Giants not playing on Friday.

Also listed in the Giants squad is 26-year-old forward Daniel Lloyd, whose perseverance paid off in 2017 when he made his first seven senior appearances.

With Steve Johnson retiring and Devon Smith heading to Essendon, Lloyd believes there may be more opportunities for him to nab a more regular role in the forward line, where he feels most comfortable.

"I definitely see the opportunity come about, but in saying that there's still some very hard working and talented players still in my spot there," Lloyd told AAP.

"I played a little bit of back line last year, a little bit of midfield and a little bit of forward.

"This pre-season, I've trained 100 per cent as a forward."