De Goey shines in Magpies' AFL-VFL trial

Whenever his AFL exile ends, midfielder Jordan De Goey has shown he will have a big impact for Collingwood this season.

Jordan De Goey, who is suspended after a drink driving incident, impressed in a Collingwood trial.

De Goey impressed in Thursday night's intraclub hit-out, racking up plenty of possessions.

Three days earlier, the Magpies banned him indefinitely from their AFL squad for a weekend drink driving offence.

As part of his club suspension, De Goey is working as a landscaper during the day and training with their VFL squad in the evenings.

Thursday was a combined AFL-VFL internal trial for the Collingwood players and De Goey was a standout.

There is no indication yet how long he will serve his penance outside the AFL team.

"We saw (on Thursday night) how important he is to us and we'd love to have him in our best 22," said Magpies assistant coach Brenton Sanderson.

"He's done some good things ... and hopefully that continues."

Sanderson also praised De Goey for how the 21-year-old is handling his latest off-field indiscretion.

"We're fully supportive of him while he's a Collingwood player and he was really good," Sanderson said.

"It was an emotional week and so much for him to prove ... he has a long way to go now, hasn't he, but to his credit he came out with the right attitude.

"(He) really hit the ground running ... we know he's in for a big season and hopefully for all our sakes he can continue that good form.

"The work he's doing off the field can hopefully shape him as a young man as well."

While several Magpies were unavailable because of injury, De Goey was far from the only bright spot for Collingwood.

No.6 draft pick Jaidyn Stephenson was solid and Sanderson said the youngster is making a strong case for an early-season debut.

"He's going to be in the discussion, for sure," Sanderson said.

"He has so much talent, an incredible young player.

"The 'Pies fans watching would have been licking their lips - it's just where he plays."

Sam Murray, Nathan Murphy, Sam McLarty and Tyler Brown also impressed.

Ben Reid and Tyson Goldsack were prominent as key forwards, while James Aish was solid at the start of a season where he needs to produce.

Kayle Kirby also kicked three goals in a purple patch during the third term.