Magpies' bad boy De Goey starts AFL exile

The new reality for exiled Collingwood bad boy Jordan De Goey was a day of landscaping work followed by an AFL intra-club hit-out.

Jordan De Goey has played in a Collingwood intra-club match, days after being banished to the VFL.

The midfielder started on the bench for the Collingwood white team in Thursday night's match at their Olympic Park headquarters.

He was sent into the midfield within minutes of the first bounce and had plenty of the ball, also kicking two behinds late in the match.

Assistant coach Brenton Sanderson said De Goey had taken an important first step in redeeming himself.

"We're fully supportive of him while he's a Collingwood player," Sanderson said.

"He was really good tonight - obviously an emotional week and so much for him to prove.

"He's got a long way to go now, hasn't he? But to his credit, he came out with the right balance tonight.

"He played a good balance of attack and defence and really hit the ground running - we know he's in for a big season."

There is no indication yet how long De Goey's exile for his weekend drink-driving offence will last.

"We saw tonight how important he is to us and we'd love to have him in our best 22," Sanderson said.

"He's done some good things tonight and, hopefully, that continues."

While De Goey is banned indefinitely from the AFL squad, the black and the white line-ups on Thursday featured a mix of senior and VFL players.

De Goey must train with the VFL squad during his club suspension.

Collingwood came down hard on De Goey after the P-plater returned a blood-alcohol reading of 0.095 per cent after a random breath test in Port Melbourne.

Three days ago, the Magpies announced De Goey would serve the indefinite AFL suspension.

The 21-year-old was also banned from drinking alcohol for the rest of the AFL season, was fined $10,000 - and will make a further $10,000 donation to charity - and was directed to find employment away from the club for at least four weeks.

Thursday was De Goey's second day of landscaping work, which he must do for four weeks as part of his exile.

Former Sydney rookie Sam Murray had an eye-catching game off half-back in the balmy conditions, while Kayle Kirby enjoyed a three-goal purple patch during the third term.

Ben Reid and Tyson Goldsack kicked two goals apiece, with the Magpies considering their key forward options, and second-year recruit Sam McLarty was solid.

James Aish, needing a big season, kicked a goal and was prolific in the midfield as Tom Langdon impressed in defence.

Father-son recruit Tyler Brown and Jaidyn Stephenson, the No.6 pick in last year's national draft, showed glimpses in their first Collingwood hit-outs.

Stephenson marked and goaled late in the last quarter.

Daniel Wells (achilles), Alex Fasolo (shoulder) Jamie Elliott (ankle), Jeremy Howe (calf), Levin Greenwood (knee) and Darcy Moore (achilles) were notable players sidelined for Thursday.