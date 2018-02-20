North Melbourne young gun injured while drinking

North Melbourne player Jy Simpkin faces police fines and will be out of AFL action for up to a month after a drunken traffic accident.

The day after Collingwood banned Jordan de Goey indefinitely for his drink-driving offence, North have revealed Simpkin is on a self-imposed booze ban at least until the end of the season.

Simpkin stepped out in front of a motorcyclist while crossing the road in West Melbourne early on Sunday morning.

The accident left the 19-year-old with ankle ligament damage that will sideline him for two to four weeks, meaning he is in doubt for the start of the AFL season.

North said in a statement they have been informed the motorcyclist did not suffer serious injury.

The Kangaroos added police have indicated they will fine Simpkin for being drunk in a public place and for crossing the road on a red light

"We are disappointed with Jy - he had been drinking and unfortunately, he wasn't as alert to his surroundings and as careful as he should have been," said Kangaroos football boss Cameron Joyce.

"Jy didn't see the motorcyclist and stepped out in front of him and the accidental collision occurred.

"He is very lucky no one was more seriously hurt."

The club said Simpkin had put himself on a six-month booze ban.

He will also donate $2000 to Road Trauma Support Services and undergo education for how to deal with alcohol better.