Beveridge says AFL trade story is a lie
Beveridge slams Bulldogs trade 'lie'

Sloane won't be offered Crows captaincy

Steve Larkin
AAP /

Adelaide Crows coach Don Pyke says he's offended at suggestions the captaincy will be offered to Rory Sloane in a bid to keep the star midfielder at the AFL club.

Sloane, who comes off-contract at the end of the 2018 season, is understood to be a target of rival clubs in his native Victoria.

Sloane is currently Adelaide's vice-captain and Pyke doesn't expect the premier onballer to take over the captaincy from Taylor Walker this season.

Adelaide's players will vote on the club's leadership group in coming weeks.

The captaincy will not be used to keep Sloane at Crows. Pic: Getty

"The suggestion that we would entertain conversations around the captaincy of our footy club on a re-contracting, I find almost offensive, to be honest," Pyke said on Tuesday.

"You're suggesting that we're going to throw it as a carrot to re-sign a player.

"We have a process in place to run with our leadership group and our conversation around the vote, which will happen in the next couple of weeks.

"And the integrity of that process is not going to be compromised."

Sloane, a 165-gamer with the Crows, has indicated he was in no rush to decide his playing future beyond this season.

"If you ask me what is going to happen with Rory - required player? Tick," Pyke said.

"Valued player? Tick. Fantastic at our footy club? Tick. Want him to stay? Tick. That is what we're working towards.

"But I'm not sure what more I can put on the table, the rest is really just speculation."

Pyke said the timing of contract negotiations must be respected.

"Some guys with their managers will take time to work through the process of sorting out what they want to do - some guys will do it quickly, some guys will do it slow," he said.

"We can speculate all we want but as a club we're not in a position to provide any unique insight for that discussion ... there's no comment because there's nothing really to comment on.

"I understand the interest but I'm not sure what you want us to add to the discussion."

