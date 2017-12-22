Jack Riewoldt nails insane goal while blindfolded

News

Adelaide's Josh Jenkins has kicked five goals in Thursday's grand-final rematch win over Richmond.
Adelaide down Richmond in AFL

The Tigers are back at pre-season training following extensive celebrations after they shocked the Crows to win their first premiership in 37 years in October.

'REALLY TOUGH': The brutal way Crows got over Grand Final heartbreak

The player who enjoyed the celebrations the most was undoubtedly Jack Riewoldt.

Riewoldt was at the centre of one of the best Grand Final celebrations ever when he jumped on stage with The Killers to belt out 'Mr Brightside' after full time at the MCG.

He was then seen at a number of nightclubs - first in Melbourne and then overseas - spraying champagne and partying away with Dustin Martin for days on end after the GF.

But Riewoldt clearly hasn't missed a step during pre-season, and looks to still be in incredible nick.

Richmond Football Club uploaded the above video to social media on Friday, showing a blindfolded Riewoldt slotting a goal from a ridiculous angle at Punt Road.

How did he do it? Image: Richmond FC

Teammates absolutely mob Riewoldt as the ball crosses the line, with the still blindfolded star an even bigger hero at the club.

Richmond coach coach Damien Hardwick recently said he was confident the Tigers won't suffer the same premiership hangover as the Western Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs slumped to 10th this season after breaking a 62-year premiership drought with a famous grand-final win in 2016 over Sydney.

But Hardwick doesn't believe the same fate awaits the 2017 premiers.

What a rockstar! Image: Getty

"There are always going to be those comparisons ... and there's no doubt we will learn some things from the Bulldogs and their demise," Hardwick told The Hen House podcast.

"But there are some things that will hold us in good stead.

"Our leadership group is probably a little bit more mature than the Bulldogs had at that stage.

"We've got Trent (Cotchin), Jack (Riewoldt) and Alex (Rance) who are seasoned campaigners ... they'll crack the whip pretty strong."

While Hardwick is confident he has the talent within his group to challenge again, he concedes the biggest threat to the Tigers' premiership defence is complacency.

"We're really excited about (next) year but the fact of the matter is we've got to stay hungry and hunt the opposition as we did this year," he said.

"Nothing changes from our point of view.

"As soon as you think you're in the doorway of success, the door quickly slams in your face. So we've got to make sure we don't think we're better than anyone else, we've got to work just as hard as everyone else and we've got to learn from everyone else.

"There are sides who did some things better than us so we'll go to school on those sides.

"That's where you get better."

with AAP

