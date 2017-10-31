Sydney Swans star Isaac Heeney has delivered one of the best interviews of 2017, appearing on radio after a big night on the drink.

'Struggle street': Heeney's hilarious hungover interview

Heeney went live on air with the SEN Breakfast team on Tuesday to promote the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, for which he is an ambassador.

However the 21-year-old sounded very worse for wear, and admitted to having a few drinks the night before.

"Gee whiz, that’s croaky young man. What’s happening?" asked host Garry Lyon.

"Sorry, I’m umm, I’m losing my voice," Heeney replied.

Here's how the rest of the hilarious interview went:

Tim Watson: Have you got a bit of a bug or a lurgy or something?

Heeney: I’m just losing my voice.

Watson: You haven’t been up all night karaoking have you?

Heeney: I could have been.

Watson: You don’t sound like the restful AFL player at the moment.

Heeney: No. I had too much beer, that’s about it.

Lyon: Well that’s what you have to do Isaac. I know for a fact, you are as dedicated a professional as any player in the competition. So when you do get a break you have to just let the hair down a bit.

Heeney: No, I think it’s a bit over the top. I think I sound a lot worse than I actually am.

Watson then asked Heeney about the Swans' slow start to the 2017 season.

Heeney: It was a strange, strange part of the year, wasn’t it? We struggled and we couldn’t really put a finger on things. It was that time of the year where we really needed to get back to the raw basics. It took a lot longer than we had hoped and in the end it cost us, so. Sorry, I’m still struggling to speak.

Lyon: Hey, you’re coming to Melbourne for The Oaks day and the Melbourne Cup as an ambassador. You better get yourself right. You’re an ambassador for JDRF. Tell us about that.

Heeney: Say that again, sorry?

Lyon: You’re an ambassador for JDRF, at the Melbourne Cup. What’s that all about?

Heeney: I’ll be there. It’s called pin to win. I’ll be in the Lexus Marquee to try and raise money for JDRF.

Lyon: Medical research for Type 1 diabetes is where the money’s going to.

Heeney: Exactly.

Lyon: I’ll help you out, mate. You’re a little bit dusty this morning.

Heeney: Sorry.

Heeney later admitted: “It’s probably not great for me to be sounding like this in the morning.”

Lyon: We’re going to let you go, mate, so you can go back to bed. Have you had a bit of a break? Have you been on holiday anywhere?

Heeney: Yeah, I, ummm, went to the Solomon Islands and it was absolutely unbelievable. I went to Gizo and one of the little islands off there to swim in the best water I have ever swum in and fished and snorkeled. One of the best experiences I’ve ever had.

Lyon: You rest up Isaac. We appreciate you chatting to us under great duress. We look forward to chatting to you again at some stage.

Heeney took to social media afterwards to admit he wasn't in the best shape.