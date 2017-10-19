An emotional Bryce Gibbs has choked up as he discussed his exit from Carlton.

Emotional Gibbs chokes up discussing Carlton farewell

Gibbs said it would be tough to leave after 11 years at Princes Park.

"Once it was a done deal, it sort of hit home a little bit for me," he told reporters.

"I usually don't get too emotional but it pulled on a couple of heart-strings and it all was a reality.

"I've been there for 11 years and it's been my family, and I'll be forever grateful for the Carlton footy club to give me the opportunity to play footy at the highest level."

Carlton received two first-round draft picks in exchange for granting Gibbs a trade home to Adelaide on a four-year deal.

The Crows declared that the deal presented "much better value" than what was put forward 12 months ago when they refused to pay a similar price for the star midfielder.

Like Gibbs, dual Brownlow Medallist Gary Ablett also won a move back to his home state after unsuccessfully seeking a trade home last season.

The 33-year-old will combine with Patrick Dangerfield and Joel Selwood in a blockbuster Geelong midfield next season as he seeks another premiership to crown his glorious AFL career.

Ablett's two-year deal with the Cats was made official just days after the sudden death of his sister Natasha.

"Hearing that I will be returning home has brought both myself and my family some joy during what has been a difficult and painful time," Ablett wrote on his Exclusive Insight website.

"I'm excited to return to where it all began and to get around the club and my new teammates in due time."

Stringer was the last of three major signings to fall into place for Essendon, after Greater Western Sydney's Devon Smith and Adam Saad from Gold Coast.

The Bombers landed Stringer in exchange for two second-round picks, with list manager Adrian Dodoro declaring it a great day for the club.