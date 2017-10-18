Transgender athlete Hannah Mouncey has been praised for her response to being blocked from entering the AFLW draft.

Mouncey's classy response to AFL rejection

Mouncey was barred by the league from this year's draft less than 24 hours before it is held in Melbourne, but she will be allowed to nominate for next year's draft.

Having previously played for the Australian men's handball team, Mouncey began a gender transition in 2015.

The 190cm, 100kg ruck played eight games for Ainslie in Canberra's women's competition this season and kicked 17 goals.

"While I am extremely disappointed with the AFL's decision regarding my participation in (the) AFLW draft, I thank them for the genuine way in which they approached my situation," Mouncey said.

"Despite not being able to take part in the draft, the AFL has given me the all-clear to play for Ainslie next year in the AFL Canberra competition for which I am very grateful and look forward to doing in 2018, before hopefully being able to nominate for next year's draft."

Good luck to all the girls who nominated for the AFLW draft tomorrow, especially my mates from Canberra. I can’t wait to see you all at the highest level and to play with and against you back in Canberra next year! — Hannah Mouncey 🤾‍♀️ (@hannahmouncey1) October 17, 2017

It is understood an AFL sub-committee rejected her draft nomination based on an exception in the Victorian Equal Opportunity and Human Rights Commission's guidelines 'Trans and gender diverse inclusion in sport - complying with the Equal Opportunity Act 2010'.

NOT HAPPY: Players Association slams AFL over transgender call

The exception is to ensure players don't have an unfair competitive advantage in single-sex competitions where the strength, stamina or physique of players is relevant.

"The sub-committee's decision took into account the stage of maturity of the AFLW competition, its current player cohort and Ms Mouncey's individual circumstances," an AFL statement read.

"Ms Mouncey may nominate for future AFLW drafts and for registration in other Australian Football competitions."

The recreational nature of state-based women's leagues - as opposed to the semi-professional AFLW - is understood to be the key factor in her continued participation.

The sub-committee was made up of AFL commissioners Jason Ball, Gabrielle Trainor and Major General Simone Wilkie, AFL general manager inclusion and social policy Tanya Hosch and AFL general counsel Andrew Dillon.

The AFL follows International Olympic Committee protocols which state an athlete must prove their testosterone count is below a certain level.

It is understood Mouncey meets those requirements.