Crozier pays tribute to Freo mates after Dogs trade

Hayden Crozier has thanked two short-term Fremantle teammates after securing his AFL future with a trade to the Western Bulldogs.

The 23-year-old will switch to the red, white and blue after the Dockers gained picks No.40 and No.82 for Crozier and a 2018 fourth-round pick.

Crozier is currently travelling the United States with Joel Hamling and Shane Kersten, who only moved to Fremantle at the end of 2016.

"They were in a similar situation to me last year so it was good to have them around while this was all going on," Crozier said.

"They told me just to embrace the situation and a fresh start, enjoy being around family again and to work hard to earn the resect of my new teammates.

"It was a dream come true for me to come over here and play for the Dockers and now it’s time for me to move back with family and friends and I’m looking forward to the opportunity with the Western Bulldogs."

Hamling was part of the Bulldogs' 2016 premiership team before he sought a trade to Fremantle.

Crozier has played all over the field for the Dockers but the Dogs say he has been recruited to fill the holes left by their retired veterans.

“Hayden’s got a great athletic profile, which will allow us the flexibility to play him back, forward or wing, with his aerial game a particular strength," list boss Jason McCartney said.

“We see him primarily at half-back which, with the retirements of Bob Murphy and Matthew Boyd this season, will help our defence transition in 2018 and beyond."