A Richmond premiership hero waited 11 long years before finally following through with an epic photobomb he'd been planning.

The cheeky Grand Final photobomb 11 years in the making

Jack Riewoldt has been the face of Richmond's epic premiership celebrations, involved in a hilarious post-game moment with a young Auskick participant and jumping on stage with The Killers.

He also followed up his Killers cameo with another rendition of 'Mr Brightside' at the club's awards night.

And amongst those iconic moments came one that not many people picked up on.

During the Tigers' official premiership team photo with the trophy and their medals, Riewoldt delivered another brilliant moment.

The Richmond star was snapped making a circle with his thumb and index finger, in reference to a game made famous by American TV show Malcolm in the Middle.

The idea is to try and get someone to look at you while you're making the gesture, with a punch to your mate's arm the usual reward.

It was a popular game with youngsters about 5-10 years ago, but Riewoldt clearly hasn't lost his love of it.

The star forward took to Instagram on Tuesday night to reveal how he'd waited 11 years to pull it off on Saturday.

Riewoldt posted the official 2017 photo alongside another one from 2006, showing him doing the same stunt as a 17-year-old after winning a premiership with the Clarence Football Club in Tasmania.

If he wasn't already a hero among Richmond's legion of fans, he certainly is now.

His Instagram post had more than 6000 likes on Instagram and more than 12,000 likes on footy banter page The Carlton Draft on Facebook.