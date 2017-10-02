Richmond's premiership victory will live long in the memory of one fan thanks to a brand new tattoo of Dustin Martin's face on his backside.

Diehard Tigers fan follows through with cheeky Dusty bet

Diehard Tigers fan Ryan Wilhelm bet a mate that he'd get Dusty's face tattooed in the cheeky spot if the Tigers went on to win the Grand Final.

They wrote the wager down in an iron-cad contract on a serviette, with multiple witnesses signing on.

"I said I was going to do it and I did it," Ryan told Sunrise on Monday when asked if he ever had any thoughts of backing out of the bet.

"Anyone who knows me knows that if I say I'm doing something it's happening."

As for Ryan's wife Amy, she's learned to live with it.

"I was worried at first but the artist has done such a wonderful job, it looks awesome.

"It turned out so good, they did a great job."

Ryan's love of Dusty is clear to see, the massive fan shaving his hair into Martin's signature haircut.

Meanwhile, Martin is racking up nearly as many AFL honours as his own tattoos.

It will be a major surprise if the Brownlow Medallist does not win his second-successive Jack Dyer Medal as Richmond's best and fairest player for the season.

Monday night's club awards function will be another party for the Tigers, two days after they ended their 37-year premiership drought with an eight-goal upset win over Adelaide.

Winning the Jack Dyer would be Martin's fourth significant award in the space of a week.

Last Monday, he won the Brownlow for the first time.

Then on Saturday, he made history as the first player to take out a prestige AFL treble, adding a premiership medal and the Norm Smith Medal as best afield in the grand final to the Brownlow.

with AAP