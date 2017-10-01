Dustin Martin has spoken to his deported father Shane on radio after winning the AFL Grand Final with Richmond on Saturday.

'Wish you were here': Dusty's emotional chat with dad

Speaking on 3AW Shane got a shock when Dusty joined the call to say g'day to him.

Shane, who was deported last year, could hardly contain his emotion as he heard his son's voice on the line.

Listen to the emotional chat in the video above.

PARTY LIKE IT'S 1980: Richmond smash 37-year premiership drought

DUSTY DOES IT AGAIN: Martin makes history with Brownlow-Norm Smith double

Only minutes earlier, Richmond superstar Martin became the first player in AFL history to win the Brownlow and Norm Smith Medal in the same year.

He was judged best afield in the 48-point victory over the Adelaide Crows, and can add the award to his premiership medallion and Brownlow Medal for his efforts across the home-and-away season.

There was a push for Shane to return to Australia for the Grand Final but that attempt was quickly quashed by immigration minister Peter Dutton.

Earlier in September, Shane said his criminal record had been "amped up" by police to stop him from re-entering the country.

The former bikie had his visa cancelled in March 2016 and was deported back to New Zealand when immigration officials ruled he wasn't of good character.

In an interview with 3AW, Martin said he had been made an example of because of his high-profile son.

"What better person to make an example of? I'm not that sort of person they made me out to be," he said.

The elder Martin said police exaggerated charges against him to prevent him from re-entering the country.

"They amp the charges up to make you look worse, that's what police do."

His comments relate to a burglary charge on his criminal record that he says has been exaggerated.

"I was at my sister-in-law's house and I kicked the door in, I didn't take anything," he said.

In 2004, Martin received a two-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, for aiding and abetting in ecstasy trafficking. He was also fined for drug possession.

In New Zealand, his past charges include unlawful assault, burglary, armed with intent and drug offences - a record dating back to 1990.

He insists, however, that he's "all about respect, you know, and morals".

With AAP