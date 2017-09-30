Fans fume after Betts 'robbed' of certain goal

Adelaide fans were left livid late in the first half of the AFL Grand Final over a controversial call on Eddie Betts.

Fans fume as Betts 'robbed' of certain goal

The Crows livewire looked certain to slot home an easy goal as the clock ticked down in the second quarter at the MCG on Saturday before he appeared to be unfairly held by a Richmond defender.

PARTY LIKE IT'S 1980: Richmond smash 37-year premiership drought

MAN OF THE PEOPLE: AFL boss's incredible gesture for diehard fan

Betts was attempting to clean up the scraps after the ball fell freely into Adelaide's goal square, but he looked to have had his arm grabbed and fell to the ground.

Had he have been allowed to take the ball cleanly he would have converted an easy six points, but the call never came and Richmond got out of jail.

"Betts was held, Betts was held!" said Brian Taylor in commentary.

"Should have been a free! That should have been paid!"

The goal would have put Adelaide back within one goal of Richmond, who instead went into half-time leading 40-31.

Fans flocked to social media to express their displeasure:

Eddie Betts not in the rooms with the Crows...still being held in the goal square. #AFLGF — Sportsbet.com.au (@sportsbetcomau) September 30, 2017

That non free kick on Betts after Martin was holding his defenders jumper to mark the ball...no worries VFL.#AFLGF — Frank (@Frank_theTank78) September 30, 2017

How was that not a free to Betts???#AFLGF — Timothy Byrne (@TByrne75) September 30, 2017

Horrible miss by the umpire with the hold on Betts. Adelaide are desperate for a goal. — Matt Welsh (@Themodernpunter) September 30, 2017

Shocking. Martin jumper hold - no free. Betts held - no free. — Tony Watson (@WattoTony) September 30, 2017

The free kick not paid to Betts in the goalsquare late in the 2nd qtr. #Horrendous #AFLGF — Matthew Turvey (@MattATTurvey) September 30, 2017

As a totally neutral observer the umpiring in the #AFLGF has been pretty good. Only bad miss was the Eddie Betts holding in the goal square. — Richard Hyde (@fake_rwhyde) September 30, 2017