Fans fume after Betts 'robbed' of certain goal

Adelaide fans were left livid late in the first half of the AFL Grand Final over a controversial call on Eddie Betts.
The Crows livewire looked certain to slot home an easy goal as the clock ticked down in the second quarter at the MCG on Saturday before he appeared to be unfairly held by a Richmond defender.
Betts was attempting to clean up the scraps after the ball fell freely into Adelaide's goal square, but he looked to have had his arm grabbed and fell to the ground.
Had he have been allowed to take the ball cleanly he would have converted an easy six points, but the call never came and Richmond got out of jail.
"Betts was held, Betts was held!" said Brian Taylor in commentary.
"Should have been a free! That should have been paid!"
The goal would have put Adelaide back within one goal of Richmond, who instead went into half-time leading 40-31.
